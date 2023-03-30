 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State DOJ investigating BPD shooting that killed man on White Lane

Slide Breaking News (copy)

The California Department of Justice announced an investigation Thursday into a shooting earlier this month in which a Bakersfield Police Department killed a man on White Lane.

Body-worn camera footage released Thursday shows two officers receiving a report March 18 of a man armed with a knife ”behaving erratically" in a White Lane shopping center. The man was identified as Guillermo Padron Huerta, 35. 

Coronavirus Cases