Another pesticide commonly used in Kern County agriculture has come under close scrutiny by state regulators after air monitoring equipment in Shafter and Parlier detected surprisingly high concentrations of the cancer-causing chemical last year.
The controversial fumigant, 1,3-dichloropropene, known simply as 1,3-D, is the subject of a workshop being hosted Thursday in Sacramento by the state Department of Pesticide Regulation, which is looking at ways to reduce human-health risks associated with the chemical's use.
The pesticide, which also goes by the brand name Telone, is usually injected into soil or applied through drip irrigation prior to planting nut trees, grapes and other plants. The goal is to control insects and worms that can damage crops. The state says growers in the Central Valley and the Central Coast go through about 13 million pounds of the chemical yearly.
The problem is that, depending on how it's used, the chemical can turn into a gas and rise from the soil, potentially leading to its inhalation by people nearby who are unaware of the pesticide's presence.
"We are holding the workshop (Thursday) because we want to get input from growers on if/how to strengthen the existing protections for people from short-term exposures to this chemical. Especially people applying it or working close to where it is applied," DPR spokeswoman Charlotte Fadipe wrote in an email Wednesday.
No decisions are expected to be made at the workshop on how to regulate the pesticide. Fadipe said the focus will be on preventing effects from short-term exposure, adding that the state addressed mitigation measures for long-term exposure in 2016. Any new rules on 1,3-D's use probably wouldn't be put in place until next year, she added.
Kern Ag Commissioner Glenn Fankhauser said any new restrictions imposed by the state have the potential to raise growers' costs, either by limiting how much acreage they can treat at once or by putting parts of some fields off-limits for the pesticide.
Renewed scrutiny of 1,3-D has come on the heels of last week's announcement that state regulators have reached an agreement with chemical manufacturers to phase out use of the effective but highly toxic pesticide chlorpyrifos in California by the end of next year.
Like chlorpyrifos, 1,3-D serves to protect some of Kern's top-selling crops but has come under criticism by environmental justice groups who see it as a threat to people living near local ag fields.
Byanka Santoyo, an Arvin-based community organizer with the advocacy group Center for Race, Poverty and the Environment, said she and several other Kern County residents will attend the workshop. She said they will push to eliminate use of the chemical altogether, leaving no room for exceptions by county ag commissioners.
"We need to look at what's happening for our house, for our children," she said.
State rules already limit how much of the chemical can be applied in a community every year, as a way of limiting long-term exposure. Among the options expected to be discussed at the workshop to address short-term exposure are establishment of minimum buffers between buildings and fields treated with 1,3-D, as well as possibly mandating the use of tarps.
Growers' preferred fumigant used to be methyl bromide, a highly toxic chemical mostly phased out of use in U.S. agriculture as part of an international agreement to protect the earth's ozone layer.
The state's almond industry has invested millions of dollars researching options for controlling soil pests, said Gabriele Ludwig, director of sustainability and environmental affairs for the Almond Board of California, which she said will be represented at Thursday's workshop.
Whether the industry will be able to live with whatever new restrictions the state imposes on the use of 1,3-D "depends on the mitigation efforts (the DPR) puts in place, the extent of them and so forth," Ludwig said.
She termed Thursday's workshop "the start of a conversation."
