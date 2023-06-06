20180626-bc-arvinair-2

In this Californian file photo, an oil pumping unit and storage tank near Shane Court in Arvin is surrounded by residential apartments, single-family homes and commercial businesses.

 Californian file photo

Activists pushing state and regional regulators for a more robust response to the discovery of leaky oil wells in Arvin and Lamont won tentative offers Tuesday for neighborhood-level notifications about the findings and, possibly, new sampling of local air quality.

Talk of additional action on the matter came during an online meeting Tuesday afternoon involving environmental justice advocates and representatives of several state agencies involved with a methane task force set up by Gov. Gavin Newsom. It follows last week's announcement that state inspectors found methane leaking from 27 wells — 40% of those checked.