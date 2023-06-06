Activists pushing state and regional regulators for a more robust response to the discovery of leaky oil wells in Arvin and Lamont won tentative offers Tuesday for neighborhood-level notifications about the findings and, possibly, new sampling of local air quality.
Talk of additional action on the matter came during an online meeting Tuesday afternoon involving environmental justice advocates and representatives of several state agencies involved with a methane task force set up by Gov. Gavin Newsom. It follows last week's announcement that state inspectors found methane leaking from 27 wells — 40% of those checked.
During Tuesday's discussion, a representative of the California Air Resources Board said the state needs to figure out a better way to carry out notifications.
"So, it's definitely something noted," Heather Quiros, assistant chief of CARB's enforcement division, said in reference to local notifications. She added later, "It's something we definitely want to have conversations about."
When EJ advocates asked whether the state officials would be taking air quality samples in residential areas, as they did when leaks were discovered last year in Bakersfield, Quiros responded, "It's something that can be done." No formal commitments were made in either instance.
Methane leaks have been a sensitive topic after a pipeline leak in Arvin sickened residents in 2014 and resulted in the evacuation of about three dozen neighbors.
As was the case when oil well leaks were discovered last year in dozens of sites around Bakersfield, state officials downplayed the risk to safety and health. They have pointed out that methane leaking into the atmosphere generally does not present an explosion risk unless it is enclosed.
Likewise, they have noted uncontrolled methane releases don't usually present health problems in such conditions because the potent greenhouse gas tends to disperse quickly.
When EJ advocates asked whether there has been testing for carcinogenic volatile organic compounds that sometimes accompany methane releases at oil wells, they were told by state representatives that no such sampling has taken place in the Arvin-Lamont area in response to the discovery of the leaks.
Three of the wells found to have been leaking late last month are located near Arvin High School.
Activist Jesus Alonso said people he has spoken with about the methane leaks "are really outraged that this information has not been (put) out yet."
"What can I say to them?" he asked. "What can I share with them?"
A spokesman for the California Geologic Energy Management Division, the agency most directly involved with oilfield regulation, said during Tuesday's meeting that the state first needs to determine who is the trusted messenger to inform community members around leaks.
Fifteen of the 27 wells were found to have been leaking methane at rates exceeding 50,000 parts per million, which if not dispersed can be enough to ignite. State officials on Tuesday's call said they were unable to determine how long the wells had been leaking.
Notices of violation were expected to be issued soon by the state to operators of some of the wells, including to companies that regulators say have refused to make repairs to their facilities. Operators of most of the wells fixed their leaks immediately or made arrangements to do so.
Wells owned by companies that have refused to make repairs will be fixed with money from fees the state charges the industry.
A summary released Tuesday by the state said well re-inspections are set for this week to make sure that repairs to leaky wells were successful.