State budget plan gives CSUB $83m for Energy Innovation Center

Cal State Bakersfield has received word the state budget plan approved Sunday includes $83 million for a science and technology incubator that will bring university faculty and students together with industry and community representatives.
CSUB President Lynnette Zelezny thanked the state Legislature and Gov. Gavin Newsom, who announced plans for the project last year. She said in a story published by the university that the three-story facility will serve as a catalyst for ingenuity, regional collaboration, job growth and progress on climate science.
"We pledge to think big, prioritize partnerships and to remember the 'why' that guides us every day: to serve the people of our great region," Zelezny stated.
The story went on to say university leaders will soon begin planning the project, including refreshing the underlying feasibility study, reaching out to contractors and working toward compliance with the California Environmental Quality Act.