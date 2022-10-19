State board approves Arvin-Lamont group's ideas for improving local air quality

California's top air-quality officials signed off last week on a plan, developed with the help of Arvin- and Lamont-area residents over the course of 16 months, for cleaning up some of the dirtiest air in the United States.
The California Air Resources Board gave its approval to a 148-page set of ideas, such as increasing enforcement of existing regulations, changing how some pesticides are applied locally, planting shrubs as a way of keeping wind from kicking up dirt and offering financial incentives for purchasing cleaner landscaping and other equipment.
The next step is for locals, including the more than 50 residents who helped refine the plan, to come together and prioritize which measures should be implemented first, at least in cases where CARB would need to approve specific grant programs to carry out the community's wishes.
Some measures are already in motion, like enhanced enforcement and partnering with local government agencies on ways to cut emissions and reduce exposure to fine particulates, volatile organic compounds, pesticides and nitrogen oxides.
The plan was mandated by the state Legislature with passage of 2017's Assembly Bill 617 requiring community-focused action to cut air pollution in communities disproportionately impacted by air pollution. The Arvin-Lamont area was one of 17 communities, and one of four in the Central Valley, selected to participate.
"We must ensure that the people in the communities that produce our food can breathe clean air where they live, work and play," CARB's executive officer of environmental justice, Chanell Fletcher, said in a news release.
A committee set up to hash out the changes met monthly between March 21 and Aug. 22. Their plan was approved in June by the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.
The approved plan was not without skeptics. Although the Kern County Farm Bureau did not respond to a request for comment on CARB's approval, President Patty Poire previously told The Californian the group wanted more focus on cutting emissions from mobile sources through measures like reduced vehicle idling and synchronization of traffic lights.
She said talk of changing pesticide processes, which included deeper injection of chemicals and limiting application of some materials to immediately after irrigation, should be saved for ongoing rule-making at the state level.
Besides local use of pesticides, the Arvin-Lamont area was singled out because it suffers from pollution from industrial sources, ag operations, oil production, dust and heavy-duty truck traffic.
Thirty-one measures were included in the final list of proposals CARB approved. One proposal was for helping small and medium-size farming operations to buy new equipment, such as low-dust nut harvesting equipment. Another proposal is to issue grants allowing apartment communities to buy an electric or hybrid vehicle to be shared by residents. Another idea was to work with state oil regulators to assess the impacts of oil wells on the local community.
Byanka Santoyo, a resident who participated in the planning process, said she saw local interest grow in the committee's actions, which to her suggested residents wanted change.
"That shows that residents were very interested and very outspoken," Santoyo said. "They became leaders in the community."
The regional air district's director of community strategies and resources, Jessica Olsen, said the committee will meet next week to outline outreach strategies, followed by a meeting in early December in which residents will be invited to help prioritize incentive measures.