State board approves Arvin-Lamont group's ideas for improving local air quality

Dust over Arvin 2.13.19 (copy)

Dust fills the air in the skies over Arvin, about 20 miles southeast of Bakersfield, in this February 2019 file photo.

 Photo courtesy of Tanner Byrom

California's top air-quality officials signed off last week on a plan, developed with the help of Arvin- and Lamont-area residents over the course of 16 months, for cleaning up some of the dirtiest air in the United States.

The California Air Resources Board gave its approval to a 148-page set of ideas, such as increasing enforcement of existing regulations, changing how some pesticides are applied locally, planting shrubs as a way of keeping wind from kicking up dirt and offering financial incentives for purchasing cleaner landscaping and other equipment.

