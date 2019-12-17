The California State Auditor reports that several efforts to address an audit alleging gross mismanagement of state resources at an unnamed fair linked to Kern County have taken place.
In an update on its website, the auditor listed 14 recommendations from the audit that either have been implemented or are in the process of being implemented.
From training staff on the state’s accounting procedures manual and alcohol policy to disciplining the CEO, the recommendations sought to address issues that came to light in the audit.
The Auditor’s Office said on its website that the fair in question must report monthly on the status of each of its recommendations until all have been addressed. In several instances, the fair association told the auditor it needed more time to complete the recommendations.
Although not specifically named in either the audit or the follow-up report following state whistleblower laws, several former and current Kern County Fair employees have said the state audit details violations that occurred at the local fair.
The report, which was titled “Gross Mismanagement Led to the Misuse of State Resources and Multiple Violations of State Laws,” said hundreds of thousands of dollars in credit card purchases had been mishandled and improper out-of-state travel had taken place. The report also detailed a scheme apparently done under the watch of the maintenance supervisor, in which employees would clock into work, only to leave to perform side gigs.
Additionally, the report said $1,986 in wasteful tips that exceeded the maximum reimbursement rates had occurred, along with $1,259 of inappropriate alcohol purchases.
The auditor recommended the California Department of Food and Agriculture, which oversees all county fairs in California, recoup money from the CEO, deputy manager and maintenance supervisor for inappropriate purchases. The auditor listed the recommendation as being partially implemented.
Another recommendation listed as “disciplinary action against the CEO, the maintenance supervisor, and all other permanent and temporary employees who engaged in the improper government activities” was listed as pending.
The auditor stated on its website that the CDFA’s human resources department was waiting on additional information from the unnamed fair before implementing the recommendation.
(0) comments
Ok. Enough with th secret cloak n dagger reports n recommendations. This is public business. Did these folks behave as scoundrels? Yes or no. Was it a firing offense? Yes or no. Was it a criminal offense? Yes or no. Three EZ questions. Who is going to answer? Crickets. Lol
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.