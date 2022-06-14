State audit finds problems with child abuse reports

The California State Auditor’s Office noted the Kern County Department of Human Services did not report people accused of child abuse to a statewide database offering background checks, though it also said Kern's department plans to update its policies.
An audit listed on the agenda for Tuesday’s county Board of Supervisors meeting cites significant problems with the state’s system for reporting child abuse — which is compiled into the Child Abuse Central Index, or CACI — calling the Department of Justice’s process “cumbersome and error-prone.” But it also noted concerns with the county’s system for reporting these cases.
In a letter sent to the state auditor’s office included in the audit, Lito Morillo, director of Kern DHS, agreed that the index is missing child abuse suspects, but he also noted the department would change its policies by November.
CACI compiles a list of individuals with “substantiated reports of child abuse” so out-of-state foster care, law enforcement and adoption agencies can check the background of potential parents and others.
The auditor’s office report from a look at six counties said: “The database that is meant to be a comprehensive list of individuals with substantiated reports of child abuse — found that less than half of the 52,000 reports of child abuse that social workers substantiated from July 2017 through June 2021 were in CACI.”
The audit also noted these discrepancies mean that authorized users of the database can’t depend on the list “to help protect children when they make decisions about hiring individuals to work in day care centers or group homes, or about whom they can entrust with the care or custody of a child.”
For Kern County, the report blamed miscommunication between county staff and a person, whose name is redacted, for causing these missing reports, according to the audit. The CACI is missing suspects with a history of child abuse and county child welfare services “could not adequately explain why CACI is missing substantiated reports of child abuse,” the audit notes.
CACI-focused training for all child welfare and social workers and supervisors is another change the agency is planning, wrote Jana Slagle, spokeswoman for Kern's DHS, in an email responding to The Californian’s questions.
The audit also noted the CACI also includes false information about people’s past history of child abuse. Morillo noted again the agency’s policies and procedures would be updated by November.
The audit notes that the DOJ found Kern DHS lacked policies and procedures to address instances where the agency had incorrect reports of child abuse, according to the audit. Morillo notes in the letter that a representative locally does correct forms, but this procedure isn’t detailed in policy.
To address these inconsistencies, Kern DHS plans to create more grievance hearing officers in the event a person challenges the impartiality of an officer, according to Morillo’s letter. This review process is implemented when a parent or legal guardian disputes evidence of child abuse.
However, some of the challenges listed by the auditor’s office are attributed to problems with state law, not with Kern DHS procedures, according to the audit.
Current law, for example, does not require all substantiated cases of child abuse to be reported to CACI, which was noted in Kern County’s procedures. However, the auditor’s report recommends a state law to mandate all substantiated abuse cases be reported to the CACI.
Amy Travis, executive director of CASA of Kern County, spoke about the ways in which her organization uses the index. CASA of Kern County trains volunteers to be advocates for abused and neglected children. Travis said CASA screens its volunteers, board members and staff through CACI to ensure there are no abuse allegations against them.
“It’s a pretty extensive screening process,” Travis said.
Travis also added that showing up on the CACI does not mean a person has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse, or charged — if a social worker has substantiated evidence, then a person’s name could land on CACI.
The Kern County Board of Supervisors received the report Tuesday without further discussion.