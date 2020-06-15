California Attorney General Xavier Becerra acknowledged Monday that the state Department of Justice investigations of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and the Bakersfield Police Department that began in late 2016 remain ongoing.
The investigations were mentioned in a news release following a news conference Becerra held Monday about police reforms.
The ongoing investigations of the local departments were launched in December 2016 by then Attorney General Kamala Harris. The investigations stemmed from complaints by individuals and community organizations, as well as media reports, regarding the alleged use of excessive force and other serious misconduct.
“We’ve participated in every step of the investigation,” BPD spokesman Sgt. Nathan McCauley said Monday. “We’re just waiting to hear any recommendations from (the Department of Justice) or any next steps.”
Becerra urged statewide law enforcement use-of-force reforms in areas of intervention, banning chokeholds or carotid holds, de-escalation, proportionality, verbal warnings, shooting at moving vehicles, deadly force, comprehensive reporting and canine use.
McCauley said BPD already abides by the recommended policies in Becerra’s letter. KCSO has previously stated their policies fall in line with the suggested reforms as well.
