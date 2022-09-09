State ag revenues climbed 3.6% in 2021

In a hopeful sign for a major local industry suffering from drought, state ag officials reported Friday that revenue to California farms and ranches rose 3.6 percent last year to reach $51.1 billion.
Kern-specific figures aren't expected to be released until late October, but the county's prospects may have lifted with the California Department of Food and Agriculture's report showing crops that sold well locally in 2020 — dairy, grapes and almonds — led the state last year in grower revenue.
Imports were down, according to the report, which cited 2020 data showing California shipped $20.8 billion in ag commodities that year, down 4.1 percent from 2019. Citing UC Davis data, CDFA said the state's top exports were almonds, dairy, pistachios, walnuts and wine, in that order.
Kern Ag Commissioner Glenn Fankhauser said by email he views the CDFA report as possibly reflective of price increases.
It may also be, he added, that the higher revenues will help compensate for water scarcity-related cutbacks in the amount of farmland used for growing.
"It's entirely possible that this price increase will mitigate possible losses from any fallowing" of land, Fankhauser wrote.
Executive Director Romeo Agbalog at the Kern County Farm Bureau was less optimistic, noting by email the CDFA's figures do not take into account rising costs growers continue to wrestle with in the areas of labor, fuel, fertilizer, water, seeds, trees and expenses related to increasing regulations.
"All these issues and more make farming harder to sustain," Agbalog wrote. "Coupled with drought, the real story behind the numbers is that farming is in serious jeopardy in our region.”
The CDFA report ranked dairy products and milk as California's most valuable ag commodities in 2021, with $7.57 billion in revenue to dairies. That's up 1.4 percent from the year before. Dairy ranked as Kern's fifth highest-grossing commodity in 2020 at almost $662 million in sales.
Next on the department's list was grapes, at $5.23 billion in 2021 receipts, or 17 percent more than the year before. Grapes were Kern's top crop in 2020, accounting for $1.45 billion in revenue.
Almonds ranked third in the state last year with sales of $5.03 billion, or 10 percent less than in 2020. Almonds placed third in Kern in 2020 with $1.14 billion in gross sales.
Cattle and calves were next with $3.11 billion in revenue statewide, almost 14 percent more than in 2020. The category ranked seventh in Kern two years ago with total revenue of almost $248 million.
Strawberry sales, which did not make Kern's top-20 list in 2020, came in fifth statewide at $3.02 billion, an increase of 52 percent, year over year.
Pistachios, Kern's four-ranking crop in 2020 at more than $944 million in gross receipts, came in sixth statewide last year with revenue of $2.91 billion, up 1.2 percent from 2020.