State ag revenues climbed 3.6% in 2021

In this May 2022 file photo, healthy young almonds develop in an orchard just outside of Arvin.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

In a hopeful sign for a major local industry suffering from drought, state ag officials reported Friday that revenue to California farms and ranches rose 3.6 percent last year to reach $51.1 billion.

Kern-specific figures aren't expected to be released until late October, but the county's prospects may have lifted with the California Department of Food and Agriculture's report showing crops that sold well locally in 2020 — dairy, grapes and almonds — led the state last year in grower revenue.

