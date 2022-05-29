State accuses fuel additive inventor of falsifying records

State air regulators have filed a lawsuit accusing a Bakersfield fuel-additives company and its owner of falsifying records to achieve certification of a product that allegedly fails to cut smog-inducing biodiesel emissions as they purport.
The civil complaint filed May 5 in Sacramento Superior Court by the California Air Resources Board accuses Best Energy Solutions and Technology Corp. and George Sturges of altering paperwork meant to show exactly what fuel it had mixed with its product BC-EC1c before submitting the blend for official laboratory testing.
The suit alleges Best Energy "concocted a shell game to hide the fact that its biodiesel fuel additive had no effect on reducing the harmful emissions that BEST/Sturges represented it could, presented data to CARB it knew to be false to obtain CARB's certification of the ineffective additive, and subsequently fabricated a story, under oath to obscure its fraudulent activities."
Best Energy's Los Angeles attorney, Stephen G. Larson of Larson LLP, denied the allegations, writing in an email that the suit "is both actually inaccurate and legally meritless, which we look forward to establishing court."
Animal-based biodiesel can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions when combined with petroleum-based diesel, but without the right fuel additive it also increases release of nitrogen oxide, which is a key contributor to smog.
Sturges is a former diesel mechanic who, in 2012, won a $2 million judgment against his former employer in Long Beach, the owner of Kern Oil & Refining Co. A Los Angeles jury found he had been unfairly phased out of a profit-sharing agreement covering sales of a fuel additive he developed in the mid-1990s.
CARB alleged that Sturges' company, which was founded in 2009, produced BC-EC1c "largely through trial and error" by mixing different volumes of chemicals, adding them to biodiesel, combusting them in a test engine in an outbuilding at Bakersfield Municipal Airport and measuring the emissions. The complaint said he has no formal education in chemistry or chemical engineering.
CARB became suspicious of BC-EC1c after a leading competitor in the fuel-additive sued Best Energy in late 2018 making many of the same allegations in the new suit. California Fueling LLC of Los Angeles said monthly sales of its fuel additive fell about 90 percent after the Bakersfield company began marketing its fuel additive as a more efficient alternative.
California Fueling's suit was ultimately settled out of court. But in August, the Los Angeles company sued Best again, alleging it breached the settlement agreement.
CARB now alleges Sturges and his company are responsible for introducing NOx emissions above the regulatory threshold and misleading people into thinking they were mitigating pollution in successful pursuit of state certification for BC-EC1c.
In 2017 and 2018, Sturges worked with CARB to come up with an acceptable testing process for the additive. But the agency said he ended up altering bills of lading that were supposed to prove where he had sourced fuel he turned over for testing. The changes allegedly passed off a cleaner blend as a significantly dirtier one represented on records Best Energy sent to a lab in Texas.
CARB later had BC-EC1c tested by the University of California, Riverside's Center for Environmental Research and Technology, which determined the product "provided no emissions benefit whatsoever."
CARB deposed Sturges after its investigation, "only to encounter more falsehoods concerning how Best obtained the fuels necessary to test and certify its additive BC-EC1c."
The lawsuit asks for injunctive relief and that Sturges and his company be ordered to pay civil penalties, as well as compensatory and exemplary damages.