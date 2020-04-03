A call about a young mountain lion on private property turned into a rescue mission Thursday when wildlife officials realized the cat was starving and in desperate need of medical attention.
The incident began Thursday morning in the Kern River Valley town of Wofford Heights when members of the Watts family were beginning their day. Their 7-month-old dog, Spring, started barking wildly in a tone that "wasn't normal," said Wofford Heights resident Amy Watts. At the same time, Watts' daughter was heading outside to feed the goats.
"I rushed outside and looked into the tree Spring was barking at and saw the back end of the lion," Watts said.
The young mountain lion had "blended right in" with the color of the tree, Watts said. "Our dog was the only reason we saw her in the tree."
Watts called the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
"We had no idea how big the cat was, so naturally we came prepared," said Kaylynn Rammell, one of three wildlife officers who responded, along with a wildlife biologist.
"We had non-lethal beanbag rounds and noisemakers," Rammell said.
It's not unusual to use noisemakers to scare away a wild animal that presents a nuisance or even a danger to residents. The animal remains in its natural habitat, but it leaves the area of concern.
But in this case, noisemakers were not an appropriate solution.
"It was hard to tell how big she was," Rammell said of the cougar. "But as some point she stood up and we realized how emaciated she was."
The team in the field called Lt. Lance Sheeley with details.
"Obviously, when we go into these situations, we don't know exactly what we will find," Sheeley said, "until we get eyes on it ourselves."
The decision was made to tranquilize the cat, as it was determined she wouldn't have survived had they just scared her back into the hills.
A simple "jab stick" was used to apply the tranquilizer dart, Sheeley said. A long stick with a dart on the end was poked into the cat's hindquarters.
"Once the cat was safely down from the tree, and after closer inspection, you could tell she wasn’t healthy," Amy Watts said.
According to Sheeley, the cat weighed just 14 pounds, significantly less than normal for the animal officials estimated to be 4 or 5 months old.
According to Kirsten Macintyre, of CDFW communications, the young mountain lion was taken to the Oakland Zoo, where experts in caring for ill and injured wildlife will provide the best care possible.
"She's in guarded condition," Macintyre said. It will take at least until Monday before they will have a better idea about whether the "kitten," as Macintyre called it, is "out of the woods."
In the meantime, back in the Kern River Valley, hundreds of residents are pulling for the cat, who Watts has named Nala, one of the animated characters in the movie "The Lion King."
"All who responded were very helpful and extremely professional," Watts said of the wildlife team. "My kids got quite the experience, one you don’t get every day."
(2) comments
maybe Steven will tell us someday how this tale turns out
thank you Oakland Zoo
