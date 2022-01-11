 Skip to main content
Startups author set to speak during SBDC webinar

Published startup guru Rhonda Abrams will share tips for kicking off the new year right during an interactive webinar being hosted from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday by the Small Business Development Center at Cal State Bakersfield.

Abrams will join SBDC Director Kelly Bearden for a discussion about how to generate enthusiasm for 2022, establishing goals and building a plan for the year.

Bearden will also share information about the U.S. Treasury Department’s recent $10 billion State Small Business Credit Initiative, of which California's disadvantaged small businesses are expected to receive $1.1 billion in financing programs and technical assistance.

Registration can be done in advance at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief96.

New and existing businesses are invited to sign up for free, one-on-one consulting through the SBDC. Information is available online at www.csubsbdc.com.

