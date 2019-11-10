One team came up with a better way to fight wildfires. Another proposed to revolutionize agriculture. But if Walter Suazo's students from the Regional Occupational Center weren't exactly saving the world, their business project broke important new ground nonetheless.
His students labored day and night for two months to invent a mobile app for putting high-school athletes in front of college recruiters. The six of them got practical lessons in engineering, computer coding and plain old hard work — and it's all going on their resumes.
"They're already on the path of becoming professionals," said Suazo, a teacher of mobile app development at the Mount Vernon Avenue school. "They have a portfolio to showcase. They have the experience of working on a team. And if they place, even better."
The 59DaysOfCode contest coming to a head Saturday at World Records on F Street is about much more than the $36,000 in prize money. In a way, it's about more than the noble intentions of its many competitors.
People involved say it speaks to the health of Kern County's entrepreneurship and tech startup community. This is the first time the annual event has taken place in Bakersfield, and at more than 30 teams entered, it easily beat expectations for participation. Organizers say at least 80 percent of the teams are from Kern.
One of the event's sponsors said that's a good sign in an industry that's fawned over in big cities but overlooked until recently in a county more often associated with oil, ag and distribution work.
The fact that so many teams entered is a "validating point" in the eyes of John-Paul "JP" Lake, co-managing director of sponsor Kern Venture Group, which as the county's first "angel investor" recently agreed to put money into the second of two locally based startups.
"I think it proves that there is a pool of people with creative ideas that want to start new ventures," he said. "And I think there were some in our community who didn't think we had this much entrepreneurial spirit. … And I would only expect it to grow from here."
FIGHTING WILDFIRES
Some of the teams at this year's 59DOC, as the extended "hackathon" is known, focused on solving big local problems. One, Kernville's Fire Vision team, aims to put aerial drones to use delivering firefighters unprecedented, real-time insight into thermal conditions at wildfires.
Team member Justin Powers said it helped having so many elite firefighters to consult with around Kernville, where he owns a coworking space that has become a hub for coders and tech startups in the area.
It was also nice having 59 days to work with. Most of the hackathons he has signed up for lasted only a few days, and Powers said having the extra time allowed for probably 10 "tweaks" along the way. He said he also enjoyed learning from speakers who made presentations during the course of the competition.
The experience ended up feeling more like a group collaboration to one of his teammates, Kernville coder Chris Zuber.
"Even though it's a competition, I feel like everyone involved so far has just been encouraging and excited about other people's projects," Zuber said.
MEETING DEADLINE
The experience reminded Jim Damian of college. The founder and CEO of Bakersfield business-process outsourcing company Stria said he and his four teammates texted, called and emailed after hours.
They gathered once a week, on Sundays over lunch, to talk about their medical records-management project, inspired by a teammate suffering from congenital heart failure.
Damian said it felt like cramming for a final exam when the contest deadline approached.
"Fifty-nine days sounds like a lot of time," he said, "until you only have 24 hours. Then it's like, oh my gosh."
BIG DAY
59DOC Director Alex Hussain-Leon said this year's entries are impressive in more ways than one. This is the event's first time outside Fresno in nine years, and he'd anticipated attracting maybe 15 teams.
Entries have come from people at various skill levels, he said, adding he has honestly been impressed with the quality of this year's ideas and execution.
Entries were due midnight Wednesday. Teams are invited to staff booths Saturday at an expo at World Records, 2815 F St. A business-pitch competition, similar to the popular TV show "Shark Tank," starts at 2:45 p.m. The awards ceremony kicks off at 4:30 p.m.
Aside from the $1,000 prize for the most popular business at the expo, there are two categories: one for pre-existing startups and one for new. Third place wins $2,500, second gets $5,000 and winners take home $10,000.
Lake, the investment manager hoping to participate Saturday as a judge, said there's a good chance some of that money will contribute to the opening one day of a working enterprise.
"I'm very confident," he said, "that out of these 30 teams, we might find one or two that create a new business."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.