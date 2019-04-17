Plane Crazy Saturday happens regularly at the Mojave Air and Space Port, but this Saturday the planes are going to be joined by some of the coolest British cars in Kern County.
Members of the Bakersfield British Car Club are bringing their Jags, MGs and Triumphs to the event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the airport's flightline.
Organized by the Mojave Transportation Museum Foundation, the day is billed as a historical aircraft display day — and a free family educational event.
Kids and adults are welcome at the flightline where area pilots will display unique and historic aircraft, and this time, classic British vehicles will be added to the mix.
No dogs or other animals are allowed on the flightline, except service animals.
Smoking is prohibited.
Just show up and enjoy.
