In the last day of witness testimony, a Kern County jury heard from the supervisor of the Starbucks where a man with a machete attacked his former girlfriend and then a bystander who tried to intervene in September 2018.
Robert Rivas, 33, is accused of carrying out the attack and is charged with seven felonies, including two counts of attempted murder. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
His attorney, deputy public defender Janice Anne Kim, admitted during opening statements that Rivas "lost it" and attacked the two victims in the coffee shop that day but said he didn't intend to kill either one.
Store supervisor Annette Vitale said she was working that Sunday morning when she suddenly heard screaming. When she looked in the direction of the barista bar, she said, Rivas was swinging a huge knife, a machete with an 11.5-inch blade.
Outside the store, she accounted for her employees and her 14-year-old daughter who was in the store at the time, she told jurors. And then she went back in.
After climbing through the drive-thru window, she found the victim, a 29-year-old woman, lying in a pool of blood in the back employee area.
"She was stabbed everywhere and there was blood everywhere," Vitale said.
Vitale said she knelt down next to the bleeding woman, asked if she believed in God and started praying with her.
"I'm just praying with her on the floor and prayed to God to save her," Vitale said. She grabbed towels and applied pressure to the woman's leg, where blood was gushing out. And she locked the front doors, fearful Rivas may come back.
When police arrived several minutes later, Vitale described how she and the officers had to stabilize themselves while moving around so as not to slip on the concrete floors that were slick with blood.
With that, prosecutor Melissa Allen finished calling witnesses.
Defense attorney Kim called just one witness to the stand, a police officer who testified that no blood was found inside the apartment where the female victim was getting ready for church the morning of the attack.
The female victim and her roommate, who is Rivas' sister, testified Monday that Rivas broke through a window to gain entrance to the apartment, which is near the Starbucks.
Closing statements are planned for Thursday morning, after which the jury will deliberate.
