The man who carried out the machete attack inside a Bakersfield Starbucks in 2018 will serve least 15 years in prison.
Robert Rivas, 33, was sentenced Wednesday to life with the possibility of parole after seven years, plus another eight years in prison for carrying out an attack on his ex-girlfriend and a bystander who tried to intervene.
