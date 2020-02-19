20200107-bc-rivas (copy)

Robert Rivas sits in a Kern County Superior courtroom during opening statements in his trial. Rivas was convicted on several charges for a machete attack on his ex-girlfriend and a bystander inside a Starbucks on Stockdale Highway in September 2018.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

The man who carried out the machete attack inside a Bakersfield Starbucks in 2018 will serve least 15 years in prison.

Robert Rivas, 33, was sentenced Wednesday to life with the possibility of parole after seven years, plus another eight years in prison for carrying out an attack on his ex-girlfriend and a bystander who tried to intervene.

