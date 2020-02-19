The man who carried out the machete attack inside a Bakersfield Starbucks in 2018 will serve least 15 years in prison.
Robert Rivas, 33, was sentenced Wednesday to life with the possibility of parole after seven years, plus another eight years in prison for carrying out an attack on his ex-girlfriend and a bystander who tried to intervene and stop the attack.
A jury in January found Rivas guilty of of breaking into his ex's apartment in September 2018 and then chasing her with a machete in hand to a nearby Starbucks on Stockdale Highway. Inside the coffee shop, he then allegedly attacked her with the knife and also attacked Blaine Hodge, a bystander, when he tried to stop the attack.
The jury convicted Rivas of seven felonies, including aggravated mayhem, attempted voluntary manslaughter, mayhem, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, felony domestic abuse and misdemeanor resisting arrest.
A victim's advocate read a letter from Hodge in court Wednesday in which Hodge said he wished he could have changed Rivas' mind before he carried out the attack.
The attacked "changed him," Hodge said in the letter.
"In a way it unlocked a new level of compassion inside me," he wrote, but left him with "pain and mental turmoil to last a lifetime."
He wrote that he wished to tell Rivas: "Get it together, brother. You can do so much better. You're supposed to be one of the good guys."
Judge Brian McNamara called Hodge's letter one of the most impactful victim statements he's ever read.
Hodge suffered major wounds to his arm, hand and knee, he testified at trial.
The female victim suffered numerous deep wounds and nerve damage to her leg that left her unable to walk for weeks, she testified during trial, and still requires a special device on her ankle to steady her gait when she walks.
Prosecutor Melissa Allen said afterward that she felt the sentence was "absolutely justified" given the horrific way in which Rivas attacked the victims.
"He tried to kill her in the most brutal way," she said. "With a machete."
