The Standard School District is looking for candidates for a recently-vacated board seat. The district administration says that because there wasn't enough interest in the seat, it will be making an appointment.
Candidates interested in the seat are asked to submit a letter of intent to the Standard School District Superintendent’s Office by 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5. The board will conduct interviews and make an appointment at the board meeting prior to the election, Oct. 27. They will be seated at December's meeting.
The seat being vacated typically has quite a bit of longevity, according to Standard School superintendent Paul Meyers. Steven Ruettgers held his seat for 22 years, and before that it was held by Frank L. Boardman, who served a then-Kern County record of 44 years on the board, Meyers said.
Candidates interested in serving on the board of the four-school district in the Oildale area should contact the superintendent’s office at 92-2110 for more information.