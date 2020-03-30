Standard School District confirmed Monday someone in the "school community" has tested positive for the coronavirus.
In a letter to families and staff members, Superintendent Paul Meyers wrote the district is "working in close collaboration with local public health agencies on this matter."
"Standard School District will be following health department protocols and procedures on the next steps, including an investigation and the assessment of the risk of the spread of infection. We will communicate pertinent information to our school community as we learn more," Meyers wrote.
Any individuals who may have been exposed to the virus will be notified and asked to quarantine.
