Standard Elementary, a 'beacon on a hill' for Oildale, is rebuilt and remodeled

After serving Oildale well for seven decades, the campus of Standard Elementary School was literally falling apart. The school’s facade was cracking, and pieces would rip off during windstorms.
The time had come, Superintendent Paul Meyers said, to raze and rebuild the better part of the campus. The community supported Standard School District when it asked for help financing $33 million in bonds through Measure S in 2016 for this project, among others.
Then the district took a gamble that paid off: It turns out that a pandemic was the perfect time to overhaul a campus. With no students around, there was plenty of time for construction crews to work quickly on the campus just off North Chester Avenue.
It was ready in time for students who arrived back on campus in August. Principal Jennifer Long said that when staff were first introduced to the new campus, many had tears in their eyes.
“The comment heard over and over again was, ‘Our kids deserve this,’” Long said at a ceremony for the grand opening of the campus Friday.
Meyers said the redesign of the campus reminds him of a university. Classrooms have been pushed to the edge of school property, leaving a huge space in the center of the campus, like a university quad.
The new and remodeled buildings feature amenities at every turn. Students are most thrilled about the playground equipment and the shiny newness of everything, according to third-grade teacher Sara Mooney. Teachers love solar tubes that let in natural light, doors between classrooms that improve collaboration and safety and gigantic bulletin boards that allow them to feature student work alongside lessons.
But the sheer amount of space — in the classrooms, on the playground, in the new library, in the front office — is one of the biggest assets of the new construction.
“It’s cavernous,” said Meyers. “It’s designed for the ability to grow.”
Standard Elementary now has more classrooms and also more teachers to fill them. Class sizes have been reduced to address learning loss, Meyers said. But the number of classrooms also means that the school has room to accommodate growth in Oildale, which remains an affordable neighborhood for young families, he added.
More classrooms also mean that morning and afternoon kindergarten classes no longer have to share space. Kindergarten teacher Heather Conolly said that each student having their own individual space has solved a lot of headaches. It also opens up the possibility of a full-day kindergarten schedule.
And Conolly, like the other teachers, loves that new classroom that has distinct places for a library, social play, carpet time and calendar.
“We love that it’s a lot of space for the little ones,” she said.
First-grade teacher Alicia Miyaki said she had spent her entire career in a portable classroom, and now she has a massive new classroom. She also loves having a door to her colleague’s class and another that opens to a hallway with other first-grade teachers.
“It’s a wonderful feeling,” she said.
Safety also played a big role in the design of the campus. That was important to Mooney, who said the school has experienced lockdowns.
Meyers said the school has 55 cameras. Classrooms have limousine-tinted windows, which ensures no one can see inside. The first-grade wing has a safety button that allows teachers to lock the hallway without having to step outside the door. Even the quad-style design itself allows the school buildings to create a natural perimeter.
There are some new amenities on campus. It hasn’t been furnished yet, but the school now has a STEAM lab for students to do hands-on work. The quad area has a new amphitheater that would be a nice feature at any time but especially during COVID when outdoor space is especially prized. The cafeteria — one of the few buildings on campus that wasn’t razed — has a new stage for school performances.
County Supervisor Mike Maggard called Standard Elementary a “beacon on a hill.” He said the district is crucial for the community not only for the education it offers but services like health care and eye care.
“I am thrilled with the bright light that Standard Schools are and that it represents in all of Oildale, for the hope that it gives kids, for the safe place that it is,” he said.