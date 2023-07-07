Rabbitbrush_500011040

This is an aerial photo of the 100-megawatt Rabbitbrush Solar project in eastern Kern. Right next to it, owner Leeward Renewable Energy wants to build a battery energy storage project enough to power an estimated 100,000 homes for four hours.

 Photo courtesy Leeward Renewable Energy

A battery project coming to eastern Kern will be just the third in the county's large and diverse energy portfolio to provide lithium electricity storage on a standalone basis, apart from photovoltaic solar panels.

Dallas-based Leeward Renewable Energy's 126,000-megawatt Antelope Valley BESS, for battery energy storage system, will be sited between two PV solar projects it already owns and operates. It is expected to deliver more than 500 megawatt-hours of power during peak demand, enough for 100,000 homes for four hours after the sun goes down.