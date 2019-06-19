The Kern County Sheriff’s Office believes an 86-year-old man took his own life in May.
Dwayne Calkins was found May 8 at the 28000 block of Preakness Drive with major injuries, and he was taken to Kern Medical for treatment. Calkins succumbed to his injuries three days later, KCSO said.
Andree Calkins, 75, was murdered and also found at the home by authorities. She suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.
The incident was turned over to Kern County Sheriff's Office homicide detectives, who assumed the investigation.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is ranked as the 10th leading cause of death for all ages in the U.S. The CDC reported suicide as a large and growing public health issue in the U.S. It was responsible for nearly 45,000 deaths in 2016, with approximately one death every 12 minutes. Many more people think about or attempt suicide and survive. In 2016, 9.8 million American adults seriously thought about suicide, 2.8 million made a plan, and 1.3 million attempted suicide.
Help is available both nationally and locally in Kern County. For more information, visit the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.