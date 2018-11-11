A fire ignited in the light grass at the dead-end of High Gun Road in Stallion Springs near Tehachapi at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, but the Kern County Fire Department was able to gain control of the blaze and stop its progression within minutes, holding it to 20 acres.
No structures were in immediate danger and there were no evacuations. A call for bulldozers and an additional strike team was later cancelled.
The Fire Department attacked the fire with an air attack ship and Helicopter 408 out of Keene. Fire crews initially had difficulty getting to the remote location and layed 50-foot hose lines to get water to the location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.