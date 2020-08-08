The Stagecoach Fire burning in Havilah and Piute has grown to more than 7,700 acres, fire officials reported Saturday.
The wildfire that began Monday is 31 percent contained and has destroyed 29 structures. No injuries have been reported.
More than 850 personnel are assigned to battle the fire, according to a fire news release, which went on to say that on Saturday crews were moving into more rugged and logistically difficult terrain with the help of aircraft.
"Firefighters continue to construct line along the eastern and northern edges of the fire as well as prep structures. Mop-up operations are taking place along the western portion of the fire," it said.
The news release updated evacuations.
Recommended evacuations: Area 2B (Thompson Canyon) Caliente Bodfish Road east to Piute Mountain Road, from the area south of School Street to just south of Heritage Way and Area 4 (Valley View) Saddle Springs Road/Piute Mountain Road as it goes near the following areas: Burton Mill, Clear Creek, Cold Spring, Liebel Peak, Piute Peak, Piute Spring, Rocky Point, and Saddle Spring.
Precautionary evacuations: Area2A (Piute Meadows) Dailey Road east to the west end of Golden Spur, between the top of Indian Oak Loop south to Williams Road and Williams Road south to Walker Basin Road, between Johns Road east to the east end of Douglas Avenue.
Evacuations were lifted from Areas 1 & 3. Road closure: Thompson Canyon Road east of the cattle guard, approximately 1/4 mile east of Gossip Rock.
