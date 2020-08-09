The Stagecoach wildfire in Havilah and Piute has burned about 7,760 acres and was 57 percent contained Sunday morning, according to the fire agencies working on the front lines.
The cause of the fire that started Monday is under investigation.
A total of 949 personnel are fighting the fire.
Fire crews reported that moderate humidity and light winds helped them hold the fire to just a small amount of growth during the Saturday night shift. Crews were to continue working to keep the fire south of King Solomon Ridge, west of Piute Mountain Road, north of Walker Basin Road and east of Breckenridge Mountain and Banada Ridge.
As of 6 p.m. Saturday, these evacuations were lifted: Area 2A (Piute Meadows) Dailey Road east to the west end of Golden Spur, between the top of Indian Oak Loop south to Williams Road and Williams Road south to Walker Basin Road, between Johns Road east to the east end of Douglas Avenue.
Recommended evacuations were: Area 2B (Thompson Canyon) Caliente Bodfish Road east to Piute Mountain Road, from the area south of School Street to just south of Heritage Way and Area 4 (Valley View) Saddle Springs Road/Piute Mountain Road as it goes near the following areas: Burton Mill, Clear Creek, Cold Spring, Liebel Peak, Piute Peak, Piute Spring, Rocky Point, and Saddle Spring. Evacuations were previously lifted from Areas 1 & 3.
There is a road closure at Thompson Canyon Road east of the cattle guard, approximately one-quarter mile east of Gossip Rock.
