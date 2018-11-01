Community Engagement Policy Advocate Rosa Lopez grew up in Weedpatch before joining the Peace Corps as a volunteer in the Dominican Republic. The Arvin High graduate earned a bachelor's degree in Latin American Latino Studies at the University of California, Santa Cruz.
The Californian asked a few questions of each staff member. Excerpts below have been edited for length and clarity.
Question: So, where do you start?
Wells: I start by meeting with local activists and local community members who have directly experienced Kern County police practices and also immigration enforcement practices of the federal government, as well as local law enforcement agencies that have collaborated with the federal government on immigration enforcement.
Q: Have you met or do you have plans to meet with local leaders including politicians and law enforcement?
Wells: I haven't yet. Rosa, my colleague, an organizer here in Kern County, has done several of those meetings and we want to have a series of meetings with any and all local officials that are available to meet with us. We want to start with a spirit of collaboration and work toward the reforms that are sorely needed in Bakersfield and in Kern County more broadly. If we can't get there, then we obviously have to turn to more adversarial tools in order to represent and protect the constitutional rights of Kern County residents. And so that could include organizing and potentially court actions in state and federal court, and so on.
Q: What are your top priorities in the new position?
Lopez: Two of the issues we heard from the community are some of the unchecked abuses of law enforcement, people feeling they're above the law and a feeling of helplessness. … And of course, immigration. Kern County is one of the top 25 counties in the country where ICE has (detained) a high number of people directly from the community — not from prisons, not from jails, but just off the streets.
Q: What has been the response of the local leaders you've spoken with?
Lopez: We ... have not been received well, in the sense that (some feel the) ACLU is not needed, that their agencies are aware what they're doing and they will continue to work for the community and not the ACLU.
Q: What has been the scope of your contact with local employers?
Lopez: In the beginning of the year there were just massive raids throughout the state, and Kern County was hit hard. A lot of them were farmworkers — people on their way to work who were detained and deported. Employers did reach out and some of them anonymously asking for material or information: How can I protect? What can we do? How can we train? We give them the cards that people are encouraged to carry with them and have welcomed them to organize a meeting with their employees so we can present on this issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.