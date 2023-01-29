 Skip to main content
Stability returns to Bakersfield home market

20220731-bc-economy

Rows of incomplete houses wait to be completed in the Gossamer Grove neighborhood near the intersection of Calloway Drive and Seventh Standard Road.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Bakersfield's single-family home prices found a toehold last month, suggesting lower mortgage interest rates may have helped rebalance the market.

New data shows the city's existing-home sales price median held steady in December at $370,000 as a surge in demand met a drop in supply — opposite the trend over the previous 12 months. The median for new homes edged upward to reach $435,000 despite a small dip in sales.

