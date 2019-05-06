A man who died in a stabbing Sunday has been identified as 26-year-old Joseph Melendez of Bakersfield.
He was stabbed by another man in the 1600 block of West Drive and died at the scene. The incident happened just after 1 a.m. on Sunday.
