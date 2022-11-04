 Skip to main content
Stabbing investigation results in officer-involved shooting that killed suspect

The Kern County Sheriff's Office reported a man was shot and killed by a deputy during an investigation into a reported stabbing Thursday, according to a KCSO news release.

Tehachapi Police officers and deputies were dispatched to the Willow Springs Mobile Home Park in the 14500 block of Tehachapi Boulevard for a report of a man with a knife involved in a domestic disturbance.

