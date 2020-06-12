St. Vincent de Paul’s thrift store will celebrate its re-opening Tuesday and the public is invited to see its reorganized and restocked items.
The store will operate its new hours from Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., according to Deborah Leary, St. Vincent de Paul’s president of its board of advisors.
Leary said people are invited to shop and deliver donation items. The store won't do pickups until June 23.
All proceeds are used in the Homeless Center.
Call 323-7340 for more information or visit the store at 300 Baker Street.
