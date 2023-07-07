Slide Breaking News (copy)

The first human case of St. Louis encephalitis virus has been reported in Kern County, and a health alert has been issued, the Kern Public Health Services Department said Friday.

“This first confirmation of a mosquito-borne illness in a Kern County resident should serve as a serious reminder that we all need to protect ourselves against mosquitoes,” said Brynn Carrigan, director of Kern County’s public health department.

