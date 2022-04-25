St. Jude hosts groundbreaking to kick off Dream Home Giveaway drive

A national nonprofit research hospital for pediatric cancer hosted a groundbreaking Monday to bring attention to its biggest annual local fundraising drive.
The St. Jude Dream Home giveaway is selling $100 tickets starting May 12 for participants to win a chance at a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home valued at around $400,000, according to Amanda Soto, regional development director.
This week, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital held a ceremony at 703 Hartlepool Drive in the Sierra Vista housing community in Bakersfield to mark the beginning of construction of the home it’ll give away. The build, which is being donated by John Balfanz Homes, is an important component to the nonprofit’s national effort to support its more than $1.4 billion annual cost of operations.
While the hospital is located in Memphis, Tenn., its reach is national, including Bakersfield, and efforts like the Dream Home Giveaway help ensure it can fly in and treat patients at zero cost to their families, Soto said.
“What distinguishes us from other hospitals is three-fold. We are a nonprofit, and … we are a research hospital,” she said, “and we share all the research freely and … and a lot of the protocols that were invented at St. Jude are used locally.
“And then one of the main things that does distinguish us from other organizations is that families will never receive a bill from food for the treatment, travel, housing or food,” she added.
To support that, the organization is hoping it can once again sell out its 11,000 tickets, with a fundraising goal of $1.1 million for the Bakersfield drive. The Kern County market was chosen as one of more than three dozen cities nationally that will host a similar effort for its desirability, Soto said.
Those who buy tickets are also eligible to win $2,500 Visa or American Express gift cards, as well as other prizes, Soto said.
She mentioned a radiothon with KUZZ AM/FM in Bakersfield, which was held in February, as another one of the research hospital’s local fundraising efforts.
More information on upcoming raffle ticket sales is available at www.stjude.org/give/dream-home/bakersfield.html.