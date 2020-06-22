Winners of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway will be announced Wednesday on KBAK-KBFX Eyewitness News.
Participants can still win the home and other prizes by reserving a $100 ticket at visit dreamhome.org or calling 1-800-385-9134. In turn, they’ll also help support the children of St. Jude who are battling cancer and other deadly diseases.
The single-family, $300,000 home is located in the Montana Ridge neighborhood in southwest Bakersfield. It's a single story contemporary design home with large kitchen, open dining room and a master suite with an oversized shower and large walk-in closet.
View a virtual tour of the home by visiting dreamhome.org.
