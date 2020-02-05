Sponsors, city leaders and community members who contributed to the building and furnishing of the Bakersfield St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house gathered on Wednesday to write messages of hope and encouragement on the house’s foundation before the flooring is installed.
Sharpies were scribbled onto the smooth concrete foundation, leaving notes that read “bless this home” and “life is love.”
"We do this to give positive energy to the home for the lucky family who will be moving in," said Amanda Soto, development specialist for St. Jude.
For the sixth year, single-family home builder John Balfanz Homes constructed the house for St. Jude. CEO Greg Balfanz explained why his company started the partnership with St. Jude in what he calls an “easy get” of a relationship.
“(St. Jude) approached us after their last builders dropped out and we were excited to join the brand,” said Balfanz. “Just knowing we’re contributing a small piece to the cause is just awesome.”
The Bakersfield dream home giveaway raises $1 million for St. Jude Children’s Hospital, according to Balfanz.
Located in southwest Bakersfield in the Montana Ridge community, the house is an estimated 1,750 square feet with an estimated value of $300,000, according to St. Jude. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house features a large kitchen with a center island and professional appliances, and a master suite with an “oversized” shower and huge walk-in closet, according to a St. Jude press release.
“This project wouldn’t have been possible without the help from all of our amazing sponsors,” Soto said.
Guests can reserve a $100 ticket at any Kern Schools Federal Credit Union outlet for the chance to win the dream home and other prizes. Tickets will be available for sale until they are either sold out or on April 23, the day of the drawing.
Proceeds from ticket sales will help ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, the press release said.
“These families (of St. Jude patients) don’t have to pay a dime. It’s such a great thing they do to keep those families together and close,” Balfanz said.
This is the 30th anniversary of the national program and the 17th house to be built in Bakersfield, according to Soto.
This year’s sponsors include John Balfanz Homes, Eyewitness News, KUZZ, The Bakersfield Californian, Bakersfield Observer, El Popular, Mor Furniture for Less, Kern Schools Federal Credit Union, Epsilon Sigma Alpha and national sponsors Brizo, Shaw Floors, Trane and Bosch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.