A St. Jude Children's Research Hospital giveaway will provide a house to a cancer-stricken family in need.
On Friday morning, the hospital broke ground on a four-bedroom, two-bathroom house in Bakersfield's Montana Ridge II Community, which is being offered as the grand prize of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. The home is being constructed by John Balfanz Homes, which began trenching work Friday.
St. Jude is offering 10,500 tickets for the giveaway that will cost $100 each. Tickets go on sale on Feb. 12, 2021. Once the property is signed over in the prizewinner's name, they are allowed to use it in any way they wish and the winner doesn't have to live in the home themselves.
The house, as well as numerous other prizes, will be given away on April 29.
"It's nice to get the word out and sell tickets," John Balfanz Homes Project Manager Jacob Balfanz said. "We're just trying to get the community ready and knowledgeable about what's coming so we can ultimately make a lot of money for St. Jude."
A St. Jude press release said the winning family will "never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food."
In the coming months, Balfanz says he hopes to work with St. Jude to find a group of donors "to donate the materials, their time and their labor to get the house done for as cheap as possible."
Feeling the groundbreaking was a great start, those leading the construction efforts hope it leads to a productive few months of donations.
“The most important thing is getting people aware that we’re still doing things for young kids that are going through this difficulty with cancer and St. Jude is the absolute best," Balfanz Homes Director of Construction Operations Chris Brewer said. "We need to support them in any way we can, so this is a good kickoff.”
The house will be open to the public beginning with a grand opening event in mid-March. It will stay open for every weekend through April 25.
More information can be found at dreamhome.org. Those wanting to volunteer time or materials for the giveaway can also call 589-0717.