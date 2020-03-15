St. John's Lutheran Schools on Sunday posted a letter on its website saying its ministries staff is closing school beginning March 23 with plans to move to distance learning the following day.
"This decision is being made based on information received from the CDC, Kern County Health and Education offices, and medical professionals within the St. John’s community. We are proceeding with the transition to distance learning/mixed delivery in order to do our part to help mitigate the transmission of COVID-19 within our community," said the letter from Evan Anwyl, St. John's superintendent.
The letter went on to list a series of other steps that could be taken, such as if local public schools close. It also said St. John's will have distance learning regardless of what public schools do.
It said updates will be posted on the school's website, emailed and posted on Facebook.
