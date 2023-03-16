 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. John’s Lutheran School to celebrate $37,000 in fundraising

In recognition of the more than $37,000 raised for the American Heart Association, students and staff at St. John’s Lutheran School will celebrate properly on Friday — with silly string.

The school, alongside many others, participated in the AHA’s Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge, two donation-based events centered around physical exercise.

Coronavirus Cases