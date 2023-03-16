St. John’s Lutheran School to celebrate $37,000 in fundraising

In recognition of the more than $37,000 raised for the American Heart Association, students and staff at St. John’s Lutheran School will celebrate properly on Friday — with silly string.
The school, alongside many others, participated in the AHA’s Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge, two donation-based events centered around physical exercise.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, only 20 percent of kids get enough activity to meet physical activity standards.
Some 190 students successfully completed the "heart happy pledge" and 69 students completed Finn’s Mission, a lifesaving skill course as part of St. John’s Lutheran School 2023 Kids Heart Challenge program, which ran from Feb. 9 to March 3.
According to a Thursday news release, St. John’s Lutheran School set a new school record by raising $37,897 and is currently the top fundraising school in the state.
“I’m really proud of the kids this year,” said Patrice Appold, the Lower School Principal at St. John’s Lutheran School.
The school participated in the American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge in honor of Ash Anderson, a first grader at St. John’s who was born with multiple congenital heart defects and recently underwent open heart surgery.
Anderson and school staff on Friday will host for the students a party complete with confetti and silly string. Students who raised the most money will also be recognized with certificates during the event. Second grader Duke Ludington will be recognized as the top fundraiser for roping in $2,038.
“Participation in the Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge has been a great tool for St. John’s students and families to rally together around a common purpose and support kids with special hearts, like Ash,” Appold said. “The lessons shared through the programs about physical health and mental well-being will last a lifetime.”
Money raised by the challenges will go toward funding research and outreach programs at the American Heart Association.