The word "rape" was spray painted on the walls of St. Francis Assisi Catholic Church Wednesday morning, days after the Bakersfield Police Department cleared Monsignor Craig Harrison in a case of alleged sexual battery.
The word was spray painted on the Church in at least three places. A garbage can was also set on fire outside the church.
BPD officers estimated the church suffered at least $1,000 in damages due to the vandalism.
Denise McKenzie of the Diocese of Fresno said the Diocese is "shocked and very disappointed."
"We’re obviously very concerned," McKenzie said. "Our number one priority is for the safety and the welfare for our parishioners and the general public that attends our masses. We consider this a horrendous criminal act."
McKenzie said the Diocese has been in contact with staff at the Church, and they are trying to get the vandalism cleaned off the walls as soon as possible to continue operating "at its full operational capacity," McKenzie said.
"We pray to God that anybody that would perpetrate an act like this can get the healing and the forgiveness they need," McKenzie said. "It’s a very frightening situation."
On July 25, BPD announced it found no "criminal behavior with corroborative evidence" in a case of alleged sexual battery by Harrison against a minor in the 1990s, and the case is closed at this time. This means BPD is not recommending charges to the Kern County District Attorney's Office.
However, Harrison will still remain on paid leave from his position with St. Francis Church, said Teresa Dominguez, a spokeswoman for The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno. She said that investigations of other abuse alleged against the priests are still ongoing with the Firebaugh and Merced police.
The diocese is also conducting its own internal review of past allegations against priests, including Harrison.
No suspects have been identified at this time pertaining to Wednesday's vandalism, and the investigation is ongoing by both BPD and the Bakersfield Fire Department. Anyone with information should contact BPD at 327-7111.
This story will be updated.
(6) comments
I' m glad father Craig Harrison was found innocent I always believed that he was ibelieved he was Father Craig generously assisted me in a donation for my brother when i was looking for help in trying to prove my brother innocence father Craig deserves a public appology and for all those that defended him and for all those that chose not too this police exonerated statement that they find no guilt in these allegations is a testimony of his innocence I wish Kern county wasn't so quick to judge it's neighbor because if it wasn't my brother who was depicted as a career criminal it some one like father Craig Harrison who is a man of God jern county's finest are the ones to throw the first stones to bury you no matter what the circumstances are so yes father Craig it's good to see that you were cleared because my brother who conviction was for another reason got 78 years to life by people that lie people that take the oath to be honest and other similar attributes that people swear to tell the truth but lie "Blessed Be God Forever" amen
I’m very glad that Fr. Craig’s good name is being cleared. He is an innocent man.
Some people cannot handle when someone is cleared. Yet if it happens them they cry a sad song of innocence. Hope you catch the one or ones that did this. The man was cleared. What part do some not understand?
God forgives. Rape survivors don't.
This is all a ploy by SNAP they got caught off guard with the clearance and now they damage the Church to keep the story alive. Read their agenda this is not the first time they vandalized a Church after a clearance!
What a lot of dumb uneducated comments. When anyone would put their silly religious beliefs and some fat-cat guru above the welfare of a child, they can't be very bright.
