Enrollment for Bakersfield College spring semester classes is scheduled to begin Wednesday.
According to a news release from the school, BC is offering the following benefits to prospective students:
• Flexible course offerings
• Financial aid
• Online student supports services
• Laptop loaner program
• A student emergency fund.
• Student employment
BC said that returning students will need to complete an update form by logging into their InsideBC account to obtain a registration date and time. First-time students can enroll by visiting the Bakersfield College website at www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/Apply.
Registration will remain open until the beginning of the semester. Classes begin the week of January 16, 2021.