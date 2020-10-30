BC enrollment

Enrollment for Bakersfield College spring semester classes is scheduled to begin Wednesday.

According to a news release from the school, BC is offering the following benefits to prospective students:

• Flexible course offerings

• Financial aid

• Online student supports services

• Laptop loaner program

• A student emergency fund.

• Student employment

BC said that returning students will need to complete an update form by logging into their InsideBC account to obtain a registration date and time. First-time students can enroll by visiting the Bakersfield College website at www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/Apply.

Registration will remain open until the beginning of the semester. Classes begin the week of January 16, 2021.