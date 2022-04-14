Spring into action with these Easter-related activities

Leap, bounce and hop into Easter weekend with the following options. No matter where you are, Bakersfield will be abuzz with activity.
Cain Memorial African Methodist Episcopal Church
Cain Memorial will host a “party with a purpose” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Noble Park to celebrate Easter, and also educate residents about health decisions, said Karen Coston, the site manager for the COVID-19 testing at Cain Memorial.
Residents can enjoy an Easter egg hunt with 2,500 fake eggs and 1,000 real eggs beginning at 10:30 a.m. and games ranging from a a three-legged race to a dance-off. The first 100 children will receive a balloon and the first 500 people can get free Mexican food.
Notably, the California Department of Public Health partnered with Cain Memorial to provide free at-home tests, vaccines and booster shots.
When the state’s Public Health department reached out to Coston about a partnership with her church about health decisions, she felt privileged that the state department thought of them.
“It’s an honor and privilege for (the state Public Health department) to extend them this blessing,” Coston said.
The CDPH’s efforts to reach out to underserved communities prompted Coston to ask roughly 11 other churches to help them organize the event. Representatives of the Kern County Public Health Department with join as vendors of jewelry, clothing and hair products pitch their tents, she added.
Now, residents will receive correct information, rather than from social media, about public health and can make informed decisions, she added.
“This is truly a community event,” Coston said.
Murray Family Farms
Tony Hargrove, an executive assistant at Murray Family Farms, said the farm will offer residents a chance to pick strawberries and blueberries. This is a rare occurrence, but the good weather allowed them to provide this, he added.
Attendees can play a virtual scavenger hunt and can win prizes if the game is completed, he added. A strawberry cake, which has been in the Murray family for three generations, will also be served. Enjoy hay rides, sliding down a roughly 30-foot hill, tractor-drawn wagon rides and beautiful birds.
When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Where: The Big Red Barn at 6700 General Beale Road
Cost: $10.99 for general admission and $6.99 for ages 1 to 3. Children under 1 can enter at no cost and parking is free. Military personnel, veterans and emergency first responders receive a 10 percent admis.sion discount every day with a valid ID
American Kids Sports Center
What: Dive for eggs in an underwater Easter egg hunt! Participants will receive a prize afterward and the Easter bunny will hop by.
Where: 3622 Allen Road
When: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday. Searches began every 30 minutes until 3 p.m.
Cost: $17 for members and $21 for non-members
Information: Sign up at aksc.com to select a 30-minute spot
North of the River
What: A free Easter egg hunt for children ages 1-10. The Easter bunny will also make an appearance, so don’t forget your camera!
Where: Emerald Cove, 4303 Patton Way
When: 10 a.m. Saturday
LifeHouse Church
Debbie Garnica, the outreach director for LifeHouse Church, said the ministry sought to create a safe and fun place in Oildale for residents to enjoy Easter. They had planned to have an egg hunt in 2020, but had to postpone all events because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, they have double the eggs for the Easter egg hunt, which kicks off at noon., Garnica said.
What: The Easter Fest entertains raffles, face painting and a petting zoo. Free hot dogs, chips and popcorn will be offered by the church. Food trucks such as Homies Tacos and Grill Master Nessa will serve their food for a cost. The Easter bunny will bounce into the event for pictures as well.
Where: 3311 Manor St.
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.
Cost: Free, but the food trucks will charge for their food
Olive Branch Community Church of Bakersfield
What: Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, which will last until the eggs are all found. A sunrise service will happen at 6 a.m. Sunday
Where: 12000 Olive Drive
Cost: Free, and children 5th grade or younger can participate
The Oaks Community Church
Josh Sorensen, a volunteer at the church, said the Easter Carnival organized will include carnival games, food, crafts for kids, bowling and face painting. Prizes will be handed out. Tacos and Kona Ice, or shaved ice, will be available.
Where: 10200 Campus Park Drive
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
Cost: Free admission, but food will be for sale
Two services will be offered Sunday. The first begins at 6:45 a.m. and the second starts at 10 a.m. Sorenson said the church will offer bilingual services and a free breakfast at 8 a.m.
Ethel’s Old Corral
What: The band 82Deluxe will entertain guests during an adult Easter egg hunt
When: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday
Where: 4310 Alfred Harrell Highway