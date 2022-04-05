Spring break options abound for kids in Bakersfield

With spring break starting Monday for Kern County’s largest school districts, thousands of parents are no doubt looking for activities to keep their kids busy.
The good news is there are many more parks, community centers and activities available than there have been in the past two years.
Whether your child is a toddler like most of those gathered for story time and “free play” at the Southwest Branch Library at 11 a.m. Tuesday, or a teen looking for something more active, there are lots of options in Kern.
Fun at the library
Every week libraries throughout Kern County offer activities, which vary depending on the branch, according to Rafael Moreno, librarian and branch supervisor for the Southwest Branch Library at 8301 Ming Ave.
Moreno said Kern libraries add new events all the time, so it’s a good idea to check the website or Facebook page.
Next week, in addition to story time, there’s also Barks and Books at 4 p.m. April 13. The event welcomes therapy dogs into the branch and gives kids a chance to practice reading aloud.
Beale Library also has a number of free events for spring break, several of which involve local partnerships, according to library associate Fahra Daredia.
“We have events every day,” Daredia said, referring to spring break, which kicks off Monday with a Pete the Cat-themed activity with mommy blogger Playful Space for preschool-aged children. That’s followed by an adopt-an-egg event from 1 to 3 p.m. for kids up to age 8. And shortly afterward, there will be an animated movie for kids to watch, which will be shown at 4 p.m.
And that’s just Monday at Beale Memorial Library at 701 Truxtun Ave. For a more complete list, visit kerncountylibrary.org/events.
Boys & Girls Clubs
One of the most popular activities for kids ages 5 to 18 in Kern County for next week is the Boys & Girls Clubs Spring Break Day Camp, which offers them a place to explore activities ranging from painting to rock climbing from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 11-18.
“They’re going to get breakfast and lunch and a snack while they’re here, and fun activities,” said Maggie Cushine, director of grants management and program facilitation for the Boys & Girls Clubs. “They could be doing performing arts, they could be doing a rock wall, they could be outdoors playing baseball … they’re going to have an opportunity to just be a kid and have fun.”
While the cost of the camp is $280 for the week, there are also scholarships available for families that might be interested, according to Cushine.
There’s also a $40 per-day fee if a child is not able to attend the entire camp.
Parents can sign up at bgclubsofkerncounty.org/daycamps, or call 661-325-3730 for more information.
North of the River Recreation and Parks
Despite the name of the district, everyone in the area is welcome to attend the NOR spring break events next week, according to Steph Thisius-Sanders, planning and construction director for the district. Residents who live in the district qualify for certain discounts.
A Bricks for Kids camp offers fun with Lego blocks for ages 5 and up from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 11-13 at the Riverlakes Ranch Community Center at 3825 Riverlakes Drive for $110.
On April 16, the district is also hosting its Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. sharp, with a caution from Thisius-Sanders that anyone who would like to go better be ready to go at that time, as there’s generally a mad dash right after it starts, and the eggs are collected in minutes.
Anyone looking for more information about the district’s events can call 661-392-2000, or check the district’s social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.
City camps
The city is also hosting a number of activities that are still accepting sign-ups, according to Keith Powell, a supervisor with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department who oversees the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
From 9 a.m. to noon April 11-14, the center is hosting a STEAM camp for $20 that will offer kids ages 10 to 13 educational experiences that are intended to be fun, he said. One of the examples he offered of camp activities was a lesson on the science behind bubbles, which is then followed by some outdoor activities that let kids have fun with what they just learned.
After the camp on April 15, the center is hosting its Eggstravaganza, an egg-giveaway event, he added. There’s also a $5 basketball camp at the center from 2:45 to 4:45 p.m. for kids ages 6 to 13 to practice their skills on April 11, 13 and 14.
From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 11-15 at the Silver Creek Community Center, there’s a more traditional day camp with indoor and outdoor activities for kids ages 6 to 11, as well as art and crafts and games, according to Valerie Rodriguez, a supervisor in the city’s Parks and Recreations Department. The cost is $121 for the week, and the last day is essentially a carnival for camp attendees, she added. The center is located at 7011 Harris Road in Bakersfield.
“We’re excited for the spring and this summer to offer more stuff for the community and get our name back out there,” Rodriguez said, “and do some fun stuff hopefully the community will like and enjoy so we can continue year after year.”