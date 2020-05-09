You can send a message of hope and encouragement on the sidewalk outside Adventist Health Bakersfield Medical Center this weekend in honor of National Hospital Week.
The public is asked to practice social distancing and stay at least six feet apart. Chalk will be available in individual bags at the check-in area in front of the main hospital at 2615 Chester Ave.
The effort continues from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
