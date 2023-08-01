The numbers are in and it’s official: The bright lights of Friday Night Football are fading fast.
For the second straight season, a severe shortage of officials will force area high schools to play several games on alternative nights, with those numbers growing considerably in the past 12 months.
In football terms, it’s fourth-and-long, time is running out and only a Hail Mary will do.
On average, as it stands now, 44% of the 135 games scheduled to be played in Kern County this year will be on either Thursday or Saturday when the season starts Aug. 17 — fittingly, a Thursday.
And although there will be plenty of changes in the next three weeks, those numbers are up considerably from last season when 36 local games were played on alternative nights, ballooning to 59 this year. And the issue isn’t going away any time soon.
That all adds specific challenges for everyone involved, especially those parents, coaches, players and officials who are expected to be up bright and early for school or work on Friday after a Thursday night game.
“It’s a train wreck,” said Nick Ellis, who retired in 2012 after a 27-year officiating career, which included time as the president and an instructor for the Kern County Officials Association. “It’s just like old movies from the 1930s, where two trains are heading right toward each other and you’re waiting for them to crash. And it’s crashing now. And it’s going to get worse unless something changes.”
The significantly modified line-up is the result of years of a losing numbers game between the now 37 high schools in Kern County and a dwindling number of new officials.
And it’s not just a local issue.
“It’s nationwide,” said David Borboa, who has been an official in the Fresno area for 33 years. “I mean every week you get a message, ‘we need officials in Texas, we need officials in Tennessee … in the San Diego Section, I believe I read they are down 10 crews, where they’re talking about moving games to Thursdays and moving games to Wednesdays, and hopefully getting by.”
Getting by in Kern County means essentially dividing the schedule and distributing the five-man officiating crews accordingly. On occasion, crews from outside the area become available to assist, but that’s certainly not the norm.
Brian Landis, the KCOA instructional director of the football unit, expects to have about 40 officials available at the start of the season, which would be enough to cover eight of the 13 or 14 varsity games scheduled in a typical week.
“A coach told me, ‘You can’t build a program playing on Thursday nights every week and it’s not fair,’” said Landis, who started as a baseball umpire in 1992 and has been officiating football games since 2000. “And I hate it. No one wants to work varsity football on a Thursday night. No one.”
That feeling appears to be pretty universal, with some areas of the state discussing the possibility of moving some games to even earlier in the week.
“And it needs to be addressed, because nobody wants to play on Wednesday nights,” said Borboa, who is due to find out what the schedule will look like in his area at Wednesday night’s preseason officials meeting. “Here in Fresno and Clovis we have issues because they don’t have enough stadiums so they have to play some Thursday night games, but for the other schools there shouldn’t be a problem. But we’ll find out (Wednesday) as far as where our numbers are. We’re getting ready for the season, come hell or high water.”
So how did we get here?
There are plenty of contributing factors, according to area officials.
“We spotted what was going on about 10 years ago, and just the inevitable situation,” Landis said. “When Kern County was going on their building spree, adding schools, and there are plans for more, and we’re not getting enough officials. We cannot keep doing what we’re doing.”
In the past 20 years, seven high schools have been added to the mix: Golden Valley and Chavez in 2003, followed by Frontier in 2006, Independence, Kennedy and Mira Monte in 2008, and most recently, Del Oro last year. In addition, private schools such as Legacy Christian Academy and the Kern Resource Center plan to add football programs.
All the while, the number of local officials has been cut nearly in half.
“The amount of officials needed has increased and the amount of officials has decreased, so it’s going the wrong direction,” said Ryan Tos, CIF Central Section commissioner. “It’s going in the right direction because we have more of a need because that means more students are participating, but sadly the math isn’t good for us as far as officials.”
Prior to becoming an independent organization, the KCOA used to include area coaches, and was actually called the Kern County Coaches and Officials Association. During that time, it was typical for coaches from one season to officiate games in another.
“A lot of officials used to be teachers or coaches, but we’re not seeing that very much anymore,” Tos said.
To help generate more interest in officiating, and to draw more attention to the shortage, Tos issued a challenge to all Central Section schools in the spring, asking each school to add one official for every sport they offer.
“It could be the coach’s buddy who has always liked basketball or a brother who always played soccer,” Tos said. “Our numbers would skyrocket if we could get just one per school. It would be a drastically different situation.”
Landis is also focusing on the community to help combat what some have labeled a crisis.
“It’s going to take a community effort,” Landis said. “We can only do so much on our end. The bottom line is, the people that are attending the games are the ones that you’re going to find that want to be officials, because they like sports, they want to be involved, and they need to know that this is a symbiotic relationship. Without one, the other doesn’t exist. If you don’t have officials, you can’t have games. If you don’t have games, you don’t need officials.”
Ellis agrees that recruiting from the schools and the community as a whole is a good start, but only part of the potential solution.
“There’s all kinds of levels of people that do this,” Ellis said. “There are some that don’t care about the money, and there are people that are going to donate a lot of time, but very few. In my opinion, what we need is more respect and more money.”
At one time, officials were paid mileage by the high schools, according to Landis, but no longer. More recently, an incremental raise was agreed upon, with officials now making $85 for a varsity game and $67 for a junior varsity contest this season.
By comparison, in the 1980s and '90s, when minimum wage was $3.35 and $4.25 an hour, respectively, officials were paid 11 times more than that for varsity games and nine times more for JV and frosh-soph contests, according to Landis. To get to that level again, officials would have to be paid $170.50 for varsity games and $139.50 for lower-level contests.
“If you started paying $1,000 a game, you’d have a line out the door,” Ellis said. “But they’re not going to pay $1,000 a game, but I can tell you, $80 is probably not enough. But what’s the magic number? And then, you have to have a little bit of patience with these people. You have to understand.”
That’s where the respect for officials comes in, Ellis said.
“It takes a while to become a good official, and the problem is, nobody sticks around,” Ellis said. “And they don’t stick around for two reasons, disrespect and money. And as a coach, you have to have an understanding of why you should treat a player — or an official — a certain way.
“Over (my 27) years, I learned a lot. People want to be respected, especially at the beginning levels when they’re still trying to learn. But coaches want to make sure that everybody in the world knows what happened, and (officials) leave. They say, ‘you know what? I’m not coming back.’ So respect from everyone. Starting with the coach and the players and eventually the parents. That is a big part of this.”
To help encourage more positive treatment of the officials, the CIF put together a kit and distributed it to coaches and administrators outlining the best practices for sportsmanship and game management. Tos has taken things a step further and will be handing out rubber bracelets this year that simply say, “Bench Bad Behavior,” to remind head coaches to be an example of positive sportsmanship.
“Crowds often take their cues from the coaching staff,” Tos said. “If a coach is under control, the odds are, the fans are pretty much under control, as well. But if you see the coaching staff get a little sideways, normally the fans are right there with them.
“And that’s not to say officials are perfect. I’ve never seen a perfect officiated game, a perfectly played game or a perfectly coached game. (Humanizing officials) is an important part of it, too. The challenges of being an official are pretty significant. They’re doing it, I think, for the love of the game or for the camaraderie with the people they get to work with, so I’m grateful for anyone that’s willing to put a whistle on because the numbers are getting fewer and farther between.”
Ultimately, the shortage of officials and the shift in schedules has the greatest impact on the coaches and players. But with cancellations and postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic still fresh in their minds, coaches such as Frank Gonzales Jr. and Michael Gutierrez have taken the changes in stride.
“I think just in general we talk to guys about handling adversity, so we just have to deal with it because that’s the situation that we’re in,” said Gutierrez, entering his 10th year as Highland’s head football coach. “For us, I think we’re thankful that the officials are at least trying to make something work rather than canceling games. We know they’re stretched thin, so we’re glad there’s a solution.”
When the original schedule was revamped, the Scots were assigned two Saturday games, each followed by a Thursday game. Those Saturday games have since been moved to Friday night in what Landis says will likely be a "fluid" schedule all year long.
Gonzales Jr. and his Delano squad, where he has coached the last three seasons, also had a game moved to Friday, but the Tigers are still scheduled to play half of their 10 regular season games on Thursday nights, including four of their last five.
“It is what it is,” Gonzales Jr. said. “I can totally understand the shortage and everything, but we just want to give the kids an opportunity to play. It’s going to force us to really pick things up at practice in those short weeks, but I feel it’s only going to make us better if we make the playoffs. I think it’s going to make us mentally tougher.”
And in the interim, Landis hopes his recruiting efforts will result in an influx of new officials.
“People are finding excuses not to do it and they’re not looking at the positives; they’re only looking at the negatives,” Landis said. “I think it makes you better as a person because you're dealing with people, you’re learning more about the game and you’re usually in a positive environment where that confidence gets passed on to the kids. I think there are much more positives that outweigh any negatives.”