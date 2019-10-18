The 33rd annual Spooktacular Ride event for cyclists is set to take place on Oct. 26, according to a news release from the Kern Wheelmen Bicycle Club.
The event is sponsored by Kern Wheelmen and will honor Vickie Elaine Rigby, one of the original organizers who passed away in July, according to the release.
The ride will take place at Pyles Boys Camp Group Picnic Grounds at Lake Ming. Registration includes six routes to choose from, a raffle entry, spooky sweets, goodie bag, and much more. All rides are set to start at 7 a.m., according to the release.
To register and for more information, visit www.kernwheelmen.org.
Riders are encouraged to decorate their bikes and wear spooky clothing. Participants will also receive a BBQ meal catered by Salty's. Riders who make it to the top of Breckenridge Mountain will receive a commemorative patch, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.