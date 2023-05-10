'Spirit of excellence': CSUB president honors top students of 2023

They both took breaks in their pursuit of higher education — five years and two-plus decades — but Ryan Delmore and Michelle Gradowitz made up for lost time once they got to Cal State Bakersfield, so much so that the two will graduate next week as the top undergraduate and graduate students of 2023.
“I was the oldest one in the cohort, so this is nice,” said Gradowitz, 48, who will earn her master’s degree in social work on May 19. “I went back a few years later, surrounded by 20-year-olds, so this is some validation for a woman of a certain age.”
Gradowitz and Delmore, 30, who will receive his bachelor’s degree in biochemistry, were honored Wednesday with the President’s Medal by CSUB President Lynnette Zelezny at a ceremony in the Tejon Ranch Plaza. Zelezny introduced the President’s Medal for the top undergraduate and graduate students in 2019, and it has since become a CSUB tradition during the spring commencement season.
“Ryan and Michelle embody the CSUB spirit of excellence in academics and research with a dedication to serving our community,” Zelezny said. “The bar at CSUB is very high, and they’ve raised it even more. I can’t wait to see what they do to move the world forward.”
Karlo Lopez, a faculty member and researcher at CSUB, called Delmore “among the top students I have ever encountered. He started college with a level of personal discipline that is uncommon among his peers.”
But Delmore wasn’t ready for college when he graduated from Centennial High in Bakersfield.
“If you talked to anybody in high school and told them I would get this award, their jaw would drop,” he said, adding that he “wasn’t very studious.”
Delmore needed direction and got plenty of it in the Navy, where he was promoted and eventually oversaw dozens of crew members. He thought about remaining in the service, but “I knew college was always an option for me.”
When he returned to Bakersfield, he and his wife, Mary, both attended CSUB as business majors and became parents to son, Noah, almost 2. Mary stuck with her major, graduating last fall with a degree in business. But Delmore changed course, no longer able to ignore his passion for chemistry and biology.
Lopez was assigned to Delmore as his academic adviser and immediately saw the new science student’s potential, inviting him to join him in the lab. The research the two are conducting is intended to advance therapies in the fight against cancer. Recently, Delmore made an important breakthrough, crystallizing a protein that is a necessary process in the eventual development of a cancer drug.
“I was super-excited,” he said. “To think we could have the potential to help people or save lives, that’s a great feeling.”
Delmore also was active in the CSUB Veterans Club and Veterans Success Center, which helps veterans and their dependents access benefits like the G.I. Bill.
“The transition from the military to college can be tough and getting to hang out in here with other student veterans is great, especially when you’re in a class surrounded by 18-year-olds who may not understand you as well.”
Next up for Delmore is the California Institute of Technology, where he will pursue his Ph.D., with hopes of someday having his own research lab at a university — maybe even CSUB.
“It’s definitely a plus to stay close to family.”
‘We’re all going through something’
Family played an important role in Gradowitz’s decision to pause her career after the birth of the first of her three daughters. She had been working for the Kern County Department of Human Services in several areas, including Child Protective Services. The abuse and neglect she saw persuaded her to devote herself to her growing family.
“During that time, I found that I liked to keep busy, so I started a food pantry and eventually, after several years, returned to the Department of Human Services. I was there for two years and decided to get my MSW degree.”
Gradowitz started the program while helping to care for her brother, who was on hospice. He died about a month after her return to school, and the experience shattered her.
“That’s when I started rethinking things. He was only 53. I just thought, if I really want something, I should go for it and do it now. Then in my second year, my mother’s lung cancer returned. So with the help of my husband, I decided to devote myself to my studies, and he carried the load financially.”
Despite the demands of being a mother and caregiver, Gradowitz organized several initiatives while at CSUB that benefited the community and her fellow social work students. She led a drive to collect goody bags for foster children last December and worked with Drug Free Kern to provide Narcan training for students, who are now able to administer the life-saving drug to overdose victims in the community.
On June 5, Gradowitz will join Clinica Sierra Vista as a Healthcare for Homeless therapist, working with the community health center’s street medicine team that serves the homeless in encampments around the city.
“We’re all going through something,” she said, “and we can all do our part to lift each other up.”
Gradowitz hopes her three daughters — Marina, Selah and Mirabella — are inspired to follow their own dreams.
“They’ve seen behind the scenes these past two years,” she said. “I hope they see perseverance and setting goals and being determined to work toward those goals. It was really brutal at times, I’m not going to lie. But I didn’t come this far and sacrifice this much to quit.”
In addition to Delmore and Gradowitz, several other students were honored as the outstanding undergraduate and graduate students of their respective schools and the CSUB Antelope Valley campus.
The School of Arts and Humanities: Madelyn Gaines, bachelor’s degree in religious studies. Gaines has been accepted to the master’s program at Harvard Divinity School following two years of service with the Peace Corps in Morocco. Hillary Ball, master’s degree in history. Winner of the Marshall & Etta Master’s Award, Ball is looking for a full-time teaching position.
The School of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Engineering: Amy Fetters, master’s degree in biology. Fetters hopes to become a government environmental scientist and is considering pursuing her Ph.D.
The School of Social Sciences and Education: Sasha Grider, bachelor’s degree in human development and child, adolescent and family studies. Grider studied the effects of inclusive classrooms on third-, fourth- and fifth-graders and has been accepted to graduate school, where she will pursue her master’s in counseling and become a school psychologist.
The School of Business and Public Administration: Paige Conley Nairn, bachelor’s degree in finance. Nairn hopes to find a position at an agribusiness company. Clara Dooley, master’s of business administration.
CSUB Antelope Valley: Chante Myers, bachelor’s in business administration with a concentration in management. Myers is looking forward to acceptance into CSUB’s master’s of business administration program. Brandy Davison, master’s degree in special education. Davis researched the social and academic barriers that military children face. Davison hopes to work with adults with disabilities in a collegiate setting.
Jennifer Self is senior director of strategic communications and public information officer at CSUB.