'Spirit of excellence': CSUB president honors top students of 2023

They both took breaks in their pursuit of higher education — five years and two-plus decades — but Ryan Delmore and Michelle Gradowitz made up for lost time once they got to Cal State Bakersfield, so much so that the two will graduate next week as the top undergraduate and graduate students of 2023.

“I was the oldest one in the cohort, so this is nice,” said Gradowitz, 48, who will earn her master’s degree in social work on May 19. “I went back a few years later, surrounded by 20-year-olds, so this is some validation for a woman of a certain age.”

