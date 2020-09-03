Military members and civilians at Edwards Air Force Base received a new mode of transportation this week.
Spin, a dockless scooter share service, deployed a fleet of electric scooters to the base on Wednesday to help people get around parts of the 470-square-mile area.
According to an email from Spin, the launch is aimed to provide an eco-friendly and socially-distanced option for making short trips around Edwards.
Seventeen scooters were deployed, with rides costing $1 to unlock a scooter and 15 cents per minute of riding. Spin said the scooters use four solar-powered charging and parking hubs funded by Edwards.
This is the first micromobility offering for Edwards Air Force Base and the first military base with which Spin has partnered, the company stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.