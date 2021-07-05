Spend an evening with Holocaust survivor Eva Eger

More than six million people lost their lives during the Holocaust, and as time goes on, the survivors are becoming fewer.
This is why it’s so important to the Chabad Jewish Community Center of Bakersfield to keep the history and the legacy of those involved alive. This Thursday, the Chabad Jewish Community Center of Bakersfield will host Holocaust survivor Dr. Eva Eger in conjunction with the Central Valley Holocaust Button Memorial via Zoom as she shares her story as “The Ballerina of Auschwitz.”
“Hearing the story of a survivor is very impactful,” said Ester Schlanger, of Chabad of Bakersfield.
Eger’s message is that everyone has a choice in how they live their lives, which she will talk about more during the course of the event.
Eger has an inspiring journey, which she has shared in her books, “The Choice” and her most recent, “The Gift: 12 Lessons to Save Your Life.”
“We all have the power to do that no matter what we’ve gone through,” added Schlanger.
This event provides an opportunity to listen to and understand the very real experiences of someone who lived through a terrible time in history.
“Once you hear the story, you won’t forget it,” Schlanger said of the event, and that it will encourage people to share it with others.
Andrea Herskowitz, a member of the Chabad Jewish Community Center, is most excited about hearing Eger as she speaks about what it means to choose a life of compassion, as she believes it’s an idea everyone can benefit from.
Herskowitz listened to the audiobook of Eger’s “The Choice” and found it to be powerful and resonant. She looks forward to hearing Eger's voice, too, because it reminds her of her late grandmother, who was from a similar part of the world and was also a survivor.
“Nowadays it's so rare to bear witness to their stories as most survivors have passed away by now. It will be a really special opportunity to join remotely from our homes,” said Herskowitz.
Herskowitz goes back to her quote in the beginning where she says "suffering is universal. But victimhood is optional."
Since Herskowitz’s grandmother is also a survivor of the Auschwitz concentration camp, Eger’s book gave her new ways to think about her grandmother’s resilience.
“Lastly, I am a psychotherapist, so I really connect with Dr. Eger's perspective on releasing emotional pain and guilt,” added Herskowitz.
The Chabad of Bakersfield is currently collecting buttons — one for each of the lives lost in the Holocaust. The proceeds from this event will be put toward building the Central Valley Button Holocaust Memorial.
Space for the event is limited. General admission tickets are $20, $180 for the couvert for one and a signed copy of “The Choice” and $360 includes couvert and both of Edgar’s signed books.
Those interested in attending can purchase tickets at chabadofbakersfield.com/Eger.