Local residents are invited to help "move that bus" for a Bakersfield family who will receive a brand new home from "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" Wednesday.
The Mosley family will return to their neighborhood to see their new, modern, boho Spanish 2,400 sq. ft home that includes five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and comes fully furnished and decorated by the show’s new designers, Carrie Locklyn, Breegan Jane and Darren Keefe.
To welcome them in true "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" style, the show is encouraging the community to take part in the reveal.
Spectators should arrive around 3 p.m. and park at 3825 Riverlakes Drive. A free shuttle will take people from the parking area to the build site.
The reveal will take place between 3:30 to 5 p.m., according to a press release.
Those who cannot attend this event, but are interested in helping the Mosley Family can donate directly to the family at http://www.johnbalfanzhomes.com/hgtvs-extreme-makeover-home-edition/.
