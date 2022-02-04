Special Districts Association recognizes Hurtado for work on pandemic relief

The California Special Districts Association recognized state Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, as the State Legislator of the Year for her work securing COVID-19 fiscal relief for special districts.
In 2021, Hurtado was instrumental in obtaining $100 million in the state budget for special districts, the association said in a news release.
California contains more than 2,000 special districts, which are local governments created with the intent of offering specialized services to specific areas, like water, airports and cemeteries.
“A majority of special districts across the state financially struggled after widespread exclusion from pandemic assistance for state and local governments,” CSDA Board President Ryan Clausnitzer, general manager of the Alameda County Mosquito Abatement District, said in a news release. “That changed after Sen. Hurtado’s leadership and organization of a legislative coalition supporting specific state funding for special districts’ COVID-19 response and recovery. This, as well as Sen. Hurtado’s collaboration with special districts to provide community services and support districts’ issues, makes her very well-deserving of this honor.”
Hurtado organized a group of 46 state legislators to urge Gov. Gavin Newsom to extend COVID-19 relief funding to special districts, the release said.
“With this funding, often forgotten and left behind rural communities, like Calwa Recreation and Park District — that are special districts will get some relief,” Hurtado said in the release. “I am honored to be recognized, and will continue to fight to ensure California’s Special Districts — who serve so many — are able to continue to provide their vital services.”