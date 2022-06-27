'Spec' industrial projects coming to city's southwest

Kern's growing reputation as a place for industrial activity has persuaded a developer to consider building new warehouse properties of varying sizes in southwest Bakersfield — even without first identifying tenants ready to move in.
Los Angeles-based The Wonderful Co., a grower and real estate developer active in Kern, has begun marketing the next phase of Crossroads Business Park southwest of Gosford and Harris roads that will include at least four buildings without pre-signed tenants.
ASU & Associates broker Dylan Lym said two of the warehouse-type buildings will measure 50,000 square feet, while the others would be about 120,000 and 170,000 square feet in size. He said no development timetable has been set.
A sign advertising the project recently went up on the south side of Harris west of Gosford. It indicates the project will meet sustainability standards of the U.S. Green Building Council.
Lym said the so-called "spec" development, which comes with higher financial risk than a project whose tenant has been established prior to a start to construction, is a sign of strong demand in the local market.
"We're out of space in Bakersfield," he said. "We've got extremely low vacancy rate and there's been more and more activities in the larger size range looking in Bakersfield."
Wonderful has developed a huge warehousing and logistics facility in Shafter that has attracted several of the largest names in U.S. retail, including Amazon and Walmart. In about 2016, the company built condominiums just west of the empty lot where the new Bakersfield industrial buildings are expected to be built clear south to Panama Lane.
People representing Wonderful on the project could not be reached for comment Monday.
Industrial real estate has been hot for years, but speculative development in Kern is a relatively new phenomenon.
Last year, Lebec-based Tejon Ranch Co. and Southern California development titan Majestic Realty Co. began work on a 629,274-square-foot distribution center-style project spreading across nearly 39 acres near the foot of The Grapevine.
Also in 2021, construction began on two spec industrial buildings at Silver Wings Commercial Center near Meadows Field Airport. One measures about 15,000 square feet, the other about 10,000 square feet.
Senior Vice President Stephen Haupt at Colliers Tingey International in Bakersfield applauded Wonderful's planned investment.
"The market is extremely tight and anything that they build, especially that product, is welcome," Haupt said.